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Hrs after joining BJP, 3 ex-TMC MPs named RS nominees

Thu, 09 July 2026
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Former Trinamool MPs Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, and Prakash Chik Baraik join BJP, in Kolkata/ANI Photo
Former Trinamool MPs Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, and Prakash Chik Baraik join BJP, in Kolkata/ANI Photo
Three former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MPs, including Sushmita Dev and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday and, within hours, were named the saffron party's candidates for the Rajya Sabha bypolls from West Bengal, underlining both their political rehabilitation and the party's calibrated shift in inducting leaders from the erstwhile ruling dispensation.

The BJP's Central Election Committee announced the names of Dev, Ray and Prakash Chik Baraik as its nominees for the July 24 Rajya Sabha bypolls, days after the Election Commission notified elections to the three Upper House seats vacated following their resignations from the TMC and the Rajya Sabha last month.

The development marked the first major induction of former TMC leaders into the BJP since it swept the Assembly polls and assumed power in the state, signalling that the party's post-election embargo on Trinamool entrants would not extend to leaders it considers politically credible and free from corruption taint.

Earlier this evening, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya inducted the trio into the party at its Salt Lake headquarters. -- PTI

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