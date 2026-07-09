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HC stays LOC issued against former DMK minister EV Velu

Thu, 09 July 2026
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17:42
Former DMK minister E V Velu (right)/ANI Photo
Former DMK minister E V Velu (right)/ANI Photo
The Madras high court on Thursday stayed the Look Out Circular issued against former Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam minister E V Velu in connection with the highways scam case, subject to the condition that he should appear before the investigating officer of DVAC on July 15.

Directing the prosecution to file its counter affidavit, Justice G.K.Ilanthiraiyan posted to July 28, further hearing of the case and said no coercive steps should be taken against the petitioner till then.

In his petitions, Velu sought to quash the FIR registered against him in connection with the alleged irregularities in the award of contracts for laying roads during the previous DMK regime, and also challenged the Look Out Circular issued by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption against him, pursuant to the registration of FIR.

When the petitions came up for hearing, senior counsels Sidharth Luthra and P Wilson submitted that Arappor Iyakkam, an NGO lodged a complaint in the year 2022 alleging irregularities in the award of contract for laying roads when Velu was the public works, highways and minor ports minister. 

No action was taken against him for the last four years.

However, all of a sudden, after the change of government, the FIR was registered now, they added. -- PTI

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