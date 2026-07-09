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Giving birth in jail unbearable: Court on TCS staffer Nida Khan

Thu, 09 July 2026
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As it granted bail to a pregnant Nida Khan in a Nashik TCS case, a local court observed that the trauma of giving birth in prison is unbearable for any woman, drawing a comparison with the circumstances surrounding the birth of Lord Krishna.

In his order, Additional Sessions Judge (Nashik Road court) K G Joshi, however, noted that the overall investigation shows that Khan, with the help of co-accused, attempted to "brainwash the victim", and tried to change her ideological views and religion.

Citing the probe into a sexual harassment and alleged religious conversion case, the order also said that they tried to convince the victim that "there are objectionable stories in the Hindu religion".

While the court had granted bail to Khan, who was arrested nearly two months ago, on July 6, the reasoned order was made available on Thursday, with the judge asserting that the FIR clearly mentions Khan's alleged role.

The judge allowed her plea, considering the defence argument that she was five months pregnant.

"The trauma of giving birth in a prison like Lord Krishna or the related social stigma is not bearable for anyone," the court said.

"To avoid such an agonising situation and for the welcome and overall welfare of the newborn baby, it would be just and proper to exercise judicial discretion in favour of the applicant-accused," it added. -- PTI

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