Family of 4 consumes poison; 2 dead, 2 critical

15:28

Two members of a family died while two others are battling for their life as they allegedly consumed poison due to a domestic dispute linked to financial matters, police said on Thursday.



The deceased were identified as Vikas Batish (45), a private bank employee, and his daughter Khushi Batish (13). His wife Tamanna Batish (43) and son Kanav Batish (11) remain admitted in hospital and are said to be in critical condition.



According to police, the incident took place at the family's residence in Officers Colony on Wednesday night. Soon after allegedly consuming the poisonous substance, all four family members fell ill and were rushed to Rajindra Hospital for treatment by Vikas's in-laws.



Despite medical efforts, Vikas Batish and his daughter Khushi Batish succumbed during treatment, while doctors continue to monitor the condition of Tamanna Batish and Kanav Batish.



Deputy SP City-1 Sanjeev Singla said that preliminary investigations suggest a domestic dispute over financial transactions may have led to the incident.



The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, and officials said the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the reports.



Police teams are also recording statements of relatives and neighbours to ascertain the circumstances that led to the family allegedly consuming poison.



"Various angles are being investigated and further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe," DSP Singla said. PTI