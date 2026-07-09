Cop's daughter ends life over shoplifting charges in Chhattisgarh; 3 booked

23:36

A constable's 17-year-old daughter allegedly died by suicide after a shopping mart owner accused her of stealing cosmetics, confiscated her scooter and demanded money for its return in Chhattisgarh's Koriya district, a police official said on Thursday.



The Class XI student was found hanging in the kitchen of her house in Police Lines under Baikunthpur police station limits on Wednesday afternoon, the official said.



"The girl had visited IC Mart at Sanjay Chowk with her younger sister on July 7 to purchase household items. The mart owner allegedly accused her of attempting to steal cosmetic items, although the sisters had not left the store with the goods. The owner allegedly made the girl and her sister write and sign a statement admitting to theft, and confiscated the scooter they had arrived on," he said.



The owner allegedly told the sisters the scooter would not be returned unless money was paid, the official said, adding the girl did not disclose the incident to her family but instead informed an assistant sub-inspector known to her.



The ASI later contacted the mart owner and asked him to return the scooter, but the latter allegedly said it had been sent elsewhere and could be collected the following morning, the official informed. -- PTI