Champat Rai not upset about stepping down: Ram Mandir Trust

14:06

Ram temple trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri on Thursday said Champat Rai is not upset after resigning as its general secretary in the wake of the alleged donation theft and is fully supportive of the new temple management system being put in place.



"I met Champat Rai ji yesterday mainly to check on his health. He is healthy, solution-oriented and has no misgivings about his resignation," Giri told reporters here.



Giri has been staying here since the July 6 meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, where Rai's resignation, along with that of other trustee Anil Mishra, was accepted.



A day after the meeting, Rai said in a letter to "Ram devotees" that he would respond to allegations against him after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations submits its final report.



Along with a letter, a purported statement submitted by him to the SIT also came to light, in which he questioned the role of the State Bank of India in the Ram temple's donation-counting process.



Giri, who has maintained that Rai remained "untainted" in his eyes but he trusted the "wrong people" for too long, allowing the alleged embezzlement to go undetected, visited Rai following his letter.



"He (Champat) is an old veteran who has devoted his life to the country. He is fully supportive of the new (temple management) system being put in place and he isn't upset or angry," Giri told the media about his meeting with Rai on Wednesday, which apparently lasted a couple of hours.