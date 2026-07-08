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West Asia tensions soar Iran vows Hormuz blockade

Wed, 08 July 2026
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Tensions in West Asia escalated sharply on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump threatened fresh military strikes on Iran, prompting Tehran to warn that it would not relinquish control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz and was prepared to fight to defend the vital shipping route.

According to Iran's state-run Press TV, quoting security sources, the developments of the past 48 hours have reinforced Tehran's resolve and led to the adoption of a new military and strategic doctrine.

The report said Iran's revised strategy calls for a forceful response to any future attack on its territory or interests. Under the new framework, Tehran would take two immediate steps if targeted again. It would first shut the Strait of Hormuz to all maritime traffic and then retaliate by striking enemy targets at a ratio of at least two to one. This means that for every Iranian target attacked, at least two enemy targets would be hit in response, according to the report.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical oil transit routes, and any disruption to shipping through the narrow waterway could have significant implications for global energy supplies and international trade.

The warning came hours after Trump declared that the ceasefire with Iran was "over" and indicated that Washington was prepared to launch another round of military strikes against the Islamic Republic.

Referring to the US strikes carried out on Tuesday, Trump said Iran had already been hit "very hard" and cautioned that further attacks could follow if tensions continued to escalate.

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