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Wayanad landslide: Road reopens, 5 persons still missing

Wed, 08 July 2026
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10:21
Rescue workers use an excavator to clear the debris. CK Thanseer/Reuters
Rescue workers use an excavator to clear the debris. CK Thanseer/Reuters
Full road connectivity to the Kalladi landslide site in Wayanad has been restored, a critical development that authorities expect will significantly accelerate ongoing rescue efforts.

Kerala Agriculture Minister T Siddique confirmed that all roads blocked by the mudslide were cleared by 4:00 AM on Wednesday, facilitating the smooth movement of heavy machinery, essential equipment, and specialised rescue teams to the disaster zone.

Speaking to ANI, Siddique said that following the landslide that struck the tunnel construction site at approximately 11:15 AM on Tuesday, three victims have been confirmed dead, while five others remain missing.

"The traffic through the blocked roads due to the mudslide was completely cleared by 4 am today morning. It will help all activities, including transporting vehicles and equipment for the search operations, and the rescue efforts will be boosted in a very good manner," Siddique told ANI.

He said that the bodies of the three deceased have been transferred to Government Medical College, Kozhikode, for embalming. By noon today, they are scheduled to be transported by ambulance to Kochi Airport for transit to their respective native states. -- ANI

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