Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Wayanad landslide: Rescue operations enter second day, toll 3

Wed, 08 July 2026
Share:
09:32
Rescuers carry the body of a victim. CK Thanseer/Reuters
Rescuers carry the body of a victim. CK Thanseer/Reuters
Rescue operations entered the second day on Wednesday after a landslide at the Kalladi tunnel construction site in Keralam's Wayanad district claimed three lives, while five people are feared missing, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Wayanad, forecasting heavy rainfall in the district.

The landslide struck at around 11:15 am on Tuesday within a 200-metre radius of the tunnel construction site at Kalladi in Meppadi Grama Panchayat, burying large portions of the worksite under debris estimated to be 7 to 10 feet deep.

According to the IMD, Wayanad is among the districts placed under a yellow alert on Wednesday, with heavy rainfall of 7 cm to 11 cm in 24 hours likely at isolated places. The weather agency has also forecast widespread rain and thundershowers across Kerala on July 8 and warned that strong surface winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely to prevail across the state until July 9. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai's drinking water lakes Tulsi and Vihar overflow
LIVE! Mumbai's drinking water lakes Tulsi and Vihar overflow

Must Read! ALL You Must Know About Maharashtra's SIR!
Must Read! ALL You Must Know About Maharashtra's SIR!

'The final electoral roll will be published on October 7, 2026.''If someone who is otherwise eligible does not find his/her name in that electoral roll, they can fill Form 6 along with other necessary documents to enrol his/her name in...

'Injustice Is Clear!': Egypt's Zico Accuses FIFA Of 'Fixing' World Cup For Argentina
'Injustice Is Clear!': Egypt's Zico Accuses FIFA Of 'Fixing' World Cup For Argentina

Egypt's players and Coach Hossam Hassan blasted FIFA and accused the governing body of blatantly 'favouring' Lionel Messi and his team.

Major Crackdown On Bishnoi Gang In US, Canada, Europe
Major Crackdown On Bishnoi Gang In US, Canada, Europe

A coordinated international operation, 'Operation Hard Ball', led to the arrest of 24 alleged members and associates of three India-based criminal syndicates, including the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, across the US, Canada, and Europe.

'We Prevented President's Rule in Tamil Nadu'
'We Prevented President's Rule in Tamil Nadu'

'The Dravidian parties wanted to prevent the TVK from forming a government.'