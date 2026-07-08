Wayanad landslide: Rescue operations enter second day, toll 3

09:32

Rescuers carry the body of a victim. CK Thanseer/Reuters

Rescue operations entered the second day on Wednesday after a landslide at the Kalladi tunnel construction site in Keralam's Wayanad district claimed three lives, while five people are feared missing, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Wayanad, forecasting heavy rainfall in the district.



The landslide struck at around 11:15 am on Tuesday within a 200-metre radius of the tunnel construction site at Kalladi in Meppadi Grama Panchayat, burying large portions of the worksite under debris estimated to be 7 to 10 feet deep.



According to the IMD, Wayanad is among the districts placed under a yellow alert on Wednesday, with heavy rainfall of 7 cm to 11 cm in 24 hours likely at isolated places. The weather agency has also forecast widespread rain and thundershowers across Kerala on July 8 and warned that strong surface winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely to prevail across the state until July 9. -- ANI