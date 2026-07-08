Voted for this: Trump shares 'Boom' post after US strikes on Iran

14:24

US sailors test a fighter jet engine aboard USS Abraham Lincoln

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday endorsed recent American military actions against Iran, following an announcement by the US military that Tehran had targeted three vessels in the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing peace talks.



In a post on his platform, Truth Social, Trump shared a screenshot of an X post that read, "I voted for this." The shared post also featured an animated image of an explosion with the word "Boom."



The post came hours after American forces struck more than 80 military targets inside Iran, an operation described by defence officials as a direct retaliation against Tehran's recent aggression towards commercial shipping lanes in the strategic waterway.



The US President also shared footage showing a massive explosion in Iran.



According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), American forces deployed precision-guided munitions to target Iranian air defence systems, command and control networks, coastal radar installations, anti-ship missile infrastructure, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fast-attack craft operating in the region.



"The US strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire," CENTCOM stated.