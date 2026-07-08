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US launches fresh strikes on over 80 targets in Iran

Wed, 08 July 2026
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The United States said that its forces carried out a new round of retaliatory strikes against Iran on Tuesday (local time), targeting more than 80 sites, after accusing Tehran of "attacking" commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, while Iranian authorities said there had been no reports of civilian casualties from the strikes.

According to the release of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the strikes were conducted on July 7 as "an immediate response to Iran's latest attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz."

In a statement, CENTCOM said, "US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces completed a new round of offensive strikes against Iran on July 7, hitting over 80 targets with precision munitions as an immediate response to Iran's latest attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz."

The US military said the strikes targeted Iranian air defence systems, command-and-control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) small boats operating in and near the Strait of Hormuz.

According to CENTCOM, the operation was aimed at degrading Iran's ability to carry out further "attacks" on international shipping.

The US further alleged that Iran had recently conducted strikes on three commercial vessels transiting the strategic waterway-the Marshall Islands-flagged M/T Al Rekayyat, the Saudi Arabia-flaggedM/T Wedyan, and the Liberian-flagged M/T Cyprus Prosperity. -- ANI

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