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Uddhav asks party lawmakers to take 'Ram Raksha Andolan' to district level

Wed, 08 July 2026
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Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday asked his party's lawmakers to take the 'Ram Raksha Andolan' against the BJP to the district level and also to different cities including Nagpur.

Thackeray held a meeting with MLAs and MLCs of the party at his residence 'Matoshri' in Bandra late in the evening.

He also asked the Sena-UBT leaders to pay close attention to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, a lawmaker said. 

Thackeray took stock of the issues raised by the members in both houses of the Maharashtra legislature during the ongoing monsoon session, the lawmaker said.

On Sunday, Thackeray launched the Ram Raksha Andolan against the alleged donation theft at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The agitation should be taken to the district level and cities like  Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Ratnagiri, he told those who attended  the meeting.

Thackeray himself or his son and MLA Aaditya Thackeray is likely to take part in the Nagpur protest, the city where the RSS has its headquarters, sources said. -- PTI

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