Three workers killed in oxygen cylinder blast at pig iron factory in Raipur

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Three workers were killed after an oxygen cylinder exploded at a pig iron manufacturing unit in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Tuesday evening, police said.



The incident occurred at the 3D Innovation factory on Bendri Road under Urla Police Station limits, a police official said.



The factory manufactures ferroalloys and pig iron, he said.



Two workers died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries on the way to a hospital, the official said.



The deceased were identified as Arun Pandey, a resident of Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, and Komal Singh and Lal Singh, both residents of Dindori district in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, he said.



Police personnel from the Urla police station, along with senior officers, rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blast, he said. -- PTI