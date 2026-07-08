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Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Kathua, two grenades seized

Wed, 08 July 2026
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Security forces busted a terrorist hideout in Kathua district on Wednesday and recovered two hand grenades, officials said.

The hideout was unearthed in the upper reaches of Billawar on the disclosure of an overground worker, Haji Latief, they said.

Latief, a resident of Rabagh who was arrested on July 2, is facing charges of facilitating infiltration of over a dozen terrorists from across the border over the years and is being jointly interrogated by police and other security agencies, the officials said.

On his questioning, it was revealed that he had remained in constant touch with terror handlers across the border, they said.

Meanwhile, the border security forces on Wednesday picked up a suspicious person from the border village of Bobiya in the Hiranagar sector.

The man, who identified himself as Prem (45), was handed over to the police for questioning, the officials said. -- PTI

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