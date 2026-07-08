Stock markets slump over 2 pc as rising US-Iran tensions, spike in oil prices dent sentiment

18:05

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,677.12 points, or 2.15 per cent, to settle at 76,503.60.





During the day, it plummeted 1,921.69 points, or 2.45 per cent, to 76,259.03.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled over 2 per cent on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said the interim agreement with Iran is over, leading to a sharp rally in crude oil prices.Besides, investors shifted to a risk-off mode following pre-earnings anxiety over sluggish first-quarter forecasts amid a negative trend in global markets, traders said.A total of 3,211 stocks declined, while 1,070 advanced and 173 remained unchanged on the BSE.