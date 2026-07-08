Stock markets slump over 2 pc as rising US-Iran tensions, spike in oil prices dent sentiment

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled over 2 per cent on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said the interim agreement with Iran is over, leading to a sharp rally in crude oil prices.
Besides, investors shifted to a risk-off mode following pre-earnings anxiety over sluggish first-quarter forecasts amid a negative trend in global markets, traders said.
The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,677.12 points, or 2.15 per cent, to settle at 76,503.60.
During the day, it plummeted 1,921.69 points, or 2.45 per cent, to 76,259.03.
A total of 3,211 stocks declined, while 1,070 advanced and 173 remained unchanged on the BSE.