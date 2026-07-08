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Shiv Sena corporator who allegedly assaulted doctors arrested

Wed, 08 July 2026
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Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting doctors and medical staff at a civic-run hospital in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Kalyan, Atul Zende, said Mhatre has been taken into custody in connection with the criminal offence registered against him and his aides at Vishnunagar police station.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

The incident at the civic-run hospital in Kalyan on Monday evening sparked widespread outrage after a video became viral. Mhatre and his aides allegedly assaulted two doctors and other staff after a family was advised to shift a newborn to another facility.

A case was registered against Mhatre and five others on Tuesday night, following public outrage and pressure from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which threatened to shut clinics and hospitals in the area if immediate action was not taken.

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