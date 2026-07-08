Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Sensex tanks 1,677 points as Trump ends Iran ceasefire

Wed, 08 July 2026
Share:
16:45
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled over 2 per cent on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said the interim agreement with Iran is over, leading to a sharp rally in crude oil prices.

Besides, investors shifted to a risk-off mode following pre-earnings anxiety over sluggish first-quarter forecasts amid a negative trend in global markets, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,677.12 points, or 2.15 per cent, to settle at 76,503.60. During the day, it plummeted 1,921.69 points, or 2.45 per cent, to 76,259.03.

A total of 3,211 stocks declined, while 1,070 advanced and 173 remained unchanged on the BSE.

On similar lines, the 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 516.65 points, or 2.12 per cent, to end at 23,882.05.

"Indian equity markets witnessed a sharp sell-off as US President Donald Trump declared the interim peace deal with Iran is 'over' following Iranian attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, reigniting geopolitical tensions and raising fresh concerns over global energy supplies," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm.

The renewed escalation triggered a sharp rebound in crude oil prices, which surged nearly 7 per cent, sending shockwaves across global financial markets, he added.

All firms in the Sensex pack ended in the red. InterGlobe Aviation, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were major laggards.

The BSE MidCap Select index tanked 2.14 per cent, and the SmallCap Select index dropped 1.61 per cent. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sensex tanks 1,677 points as Trump ends Iran ceasefire
LIVE! Sensex tanks 1,677 points as Trump ends Iran ceasefire

'They're scum': Trump says ceasefire with Iran is 'over'
'They're scum': Trump says ceasefire with Iran is 'over'

US President Donald Trump has declared the ceasefire agreement with Iran effectively concluded, stating he no longer wishes to engage in diplomatic dealings with Tehran and labelling Iranians as 'liars, cheats and sick people' following...

Ram temple employee who counted cash named prime accused
Ram temple employee who counted cash named prime accused

A preliminary report by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has identified Avinash Shukla as the prime accused in the alleged theft of devotees' offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, linking him to a suspected 40-day racket involving...

'It Was Very, Very Fierce With Intense Combat'
'It Was Very, Very Fierce With Intense Combat'

June-July 1999 saw some of the most bitterly fought battles in the Kargil War. Colonel Gaurav Chaturvedi looks back on those days -- and the extraordinary saga of the men he fought alongside.

NCERT revises Std 8 textbook; tweaks Partition, drops Hitler
NCERT revises Std 8 textbook; tweaks Partition, drops Hitler

The NCERT Class 8 social science textbook has undergone significant revisions, including a tweaked narrative on the 1947 Partition, the inclusion of VD Savarkar's demand for Swaraj, and the removal of references to Adolf Hitler and Nazi...