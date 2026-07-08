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Rupee tanks 52 paise to close at 95.48 against US dollar

Wed, 08 July 2026
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The rupee tanked 52 paise to settle at 95.48 against the US dollar on Wednesday as the US launched fresh strikes on Iran after Tehran struck three ships in the Strait of Hormuz, pushing up crude oil prices and strengthening the dollar.

The US military attacked Iran early Wednesday after it said Tehran struck three ships in the Strait of Hormuz, part of an American effort that also revoked the Islamic Republic's ability to openly sell crude oil in the world market. 

Iran retaliated with strikes targeting Bahrain and Kuwait.

Following the strikes, global crude oil prices rose exponentially. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 6.16 percent at $78.73 per barrel in futures trade.

Weak domestic equity markets further weighed on the local unit, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.15 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 94.98-95.61 during the day. It eventually settled at 95.48, down 52 paise from its previous close. -- PTI

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