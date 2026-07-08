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Rainfall deficit comes down to 12% across India

Wed, 08 July 2026
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09:26
Powai lake overflowed on July 1
Powai lake overflowed on July 1
The Centre has said that the rainfall deficit has come down to 12 per cent, with the first week of July recording above-normal monsoon activity, and asserted that an El Nino year may not necessarily lead to below-normal rainfall.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Tuesday that in the context of the progress of the kharif season and possible impact due to El Nino on other sectors of the economy, a high-level review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra to review and take stock of the preparedness measures undertaken in this regard.

At the outset of the meeting, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) presented the overall rainfall situation from June to July 7, while its director general provided an update on the status of monsoon coverage in the country and the possible impact of El Nino.

There was a delay in the onset of monsoon by about 10 days in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

"However, with rainfall till July 7, the all-India deficit is down to -12 per cent. The first week of July has shown above normal monsoon. Weak to moderate El Nino is expected in July and August," the PMO said in a statement.

It was also mentioned that an El Nino year may not necessarily lead to deficient rainfall below normal during that year. -- PTI

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