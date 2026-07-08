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Pakistan's Punjab CM describes slain Hizbul terrorist Burhan Wani as 'hero'

Wed, 08 July 2026
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Hizbul Mujahideen's slain terrorist Burhan Wani/File image
Hizbul Mujahideen's slain terrorist Burhan Wani/File image
Pakistan's Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday described Hizbul Mujahideen's slain terrorist Burhan Wani as a "hero" and said her country will continue to raise the Kashmir issue at all international forums.

Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces in July 2016 in south Kashmir.

In a statement issued on his 10th death anniversary, Maryam said Wani remained a "true hero" of the people of Kashmir.

"Pakistan will continue to raise the voice of the Kashmiri people and advocate their just cause at all international forums," she added.

Last week, Maryam was pictured with Khalid Masood Sandhu, the chief of the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) - the political offshoot of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa led by the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

The chief minister granted PK Rs 50 million from the Punjab government fund to the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). Sandhu is a vice-president of SCBA.

SCBA Secretary Malik Zahid Aslam Awan uploaded a picture of the association members with Maryam on his X account, in which the PMML President is also seen. -- PTI

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