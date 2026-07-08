One dead, six people feared trapped in Delhi's Rohini building collapse

21:02

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One person died while five to six others are still feared trapped after a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Rohini area on Wednesday, the police said.



The incident took place at 4.20 pm near an MCD school in Sector 16 of Rohini as heavy rain lashed several parts of the national capital. Authorities, however, have not confirmed whether the weather contributed to the collapse.



"One person died due to the collapse. There are chances of five to six people still being trapped. Rescue operation remains underway," a senior police officer told PTI.



Police, the Delhi Fire Service, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other emergency agencies launched a massive rescue operation.



Two people were pulled out alive from the debris earlier, while rescuers continued searching for individuals trapped beneath the rubble. -- PTI