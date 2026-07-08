Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

NDRF evacuates 85 people in Surat amid heavy rainfall

Wed, 08 July 2026
Share:
16:03
image
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams on Wednesday carried out rescue operations and successfully evacuated 85 individuals, including 36 males, 27 females, and 22 children, at the Sriram Nagar Society, Surat, Gujarat.

The rescue operation comes as Surat reels under the havoc of floods, with people stranded in rising waters on all sides. As the deluge intensifies for the second consecutive day, thousands remain stuck on the roads; while the administration is working to evacuate them, it appears overwhelmed and helpless.

More than half the city is submerged, and most areas have been cut off from connectivity.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Red Alert' with lightning and thunderstorms with gusty winds with an estimated speed of around 60 kmph and heavy rainfall in Amreli, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Botad, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman, Dangs, Diu, Gir Somnath, Narmada, Navsari, Surat, Tapi, Vadodara, and Valsad districts.

The IMD also released an 'Orange Alert' with lightning and thunderstorms with gusty winds with an estimated speed of around 40-60 Kmph for Ahmedabad, Anand, Chhota Udepur, Dahod, Junagarh, Khera, Panchmahal, Rajkot, and Surendranagar. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sensex tanks 1,677 points as Trump ends Iran ceasefire
LIVE! Sensex tanks 1,677 points as Trump ends Iran ceasefire

'They're scum': Trump says ceasefire with Iran is 'over'
'They're scum': Trump says ceasefire with Iran is 'over'

US President Donald Trump has declared the ceasefire agreement with Iran effectively concluded, stating he no longer wishes to engage in diplomatic dealings with Tehran and labelling Iranians as 'liars, cheats and sick people' following...

Ram temple employee who counted cash named prime accused
Ram temple employee who counted cash named prime accused

A preliminary report by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has identified Avinash Shukla as the prime accused in the alleged theft of devotees' offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, linking him to a suspected 40-day racket involving...

'It Was Very, Very Fierce With Intense Combat'
'It Was Very, Very Fierce With Intense Combat'

June-July 1999 saw some of the most bitterly fought battles in the Kargil War. Colonel Gaurav Chaturvedi looks back on those days -- and the extraordinary saga of the men he fought alongside.

NCERT revises Std 8 textbook; tweaks Partition, drops Hitler
NCERT revises Std 8 textbook; tweaks Partition, drops Hitler

The NCERT Class 8 social science textbook has undergone significant revisions, including a tweaked narrative on the 1947 Partition, the inclusion of VD Savarkar's demand for Swaraj, and the removal of references to Adolf Hitler and Nazi...