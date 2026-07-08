NDRF evacuates 85 people in Surat amid heavy rainfall

16:03

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams on Wednesday carried out rescue operations and successfully evacuated 85 individuals, including 36 males, 27 females, and 22 children, at the Sriram Nagar Society, Surat, Gujarat.



The rescue operation comes as Surat reels under the havoc of floods, with people stranded in rising waters on all sides. As the deluge intensifies for the second consecutive day, thousands remain stuck on the roads; while the administration is working to evacuate them, it appears overwhelmed and helpless.



More than half the city is submerged, and most areas have been cut off from connectivity.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Red Alert' with lightning and thunderstorms with gusty winds with an estimated speed of around 60 kmph and heavy rainfall in Amreli, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Botad, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman, Dangs, Diu, Gir Somnath, Narmada, Navsari, Surat, Tapi, Vadodara, and Valsad districts.



The IMD also released an 'Orange Alert' with lightning and thunderstorms with gusty winds with an estimated speed of around 40-60 Kmph for Ahmedabad, Anand, Chhota Udepur, Dahod, Junagarh, Khera, Panchmahal, Rajkot, and Surendranagar. -- ANI