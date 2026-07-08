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Modi to flag off country's first hydrogen train on July 17

Wed, 08 July 2026
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22:57
India's hydrogen powered train./courtesy @fuelcellsworks/X
India's hydrogen powered train./courtesy @fuelcellsworks/X
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the country's first hydrogen train from the Jind railway station in Haryana on July 17, sources in the railway ministry said.

"As of now, we have received confirmation from the PMO that Prime Minister Modi will flag off the hydrogen train from Jind on July 17," a senior railway official said.

With two driving power cars and eight passenger coaches, the train has undergone extensive trials at speeds ranging from 75 kmph to 120 kmph over the past two-and-a-half months between Sonipat, Jind and New Delhi.

"Soon after the flag-off, its commercial run will begin. The train will cover 356 km daily by making two round trips of 89 km each between Jind and Sonipat. It has 682 seats and a total passenger capacity of 2,600," the official said.

Experts from the mechanical department said that each driving power car (DPC) can generate 1,200 kilowatts (kW) of power, equivalent to about 1,600 horsepower (hp).

"Since there are two DPCs, the total installed traction power is 2,400 kW (about 3,200 hp), which is sufficient to accelerate the train, pull the passenger coaches, and maintain speed," an expert said. -- PTI

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