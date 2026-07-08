Modi arrives in Australia on the second leg of his three-nation visit

20:06

The prime minister said he was looking forward to his talks with his Australian counterpart.





'I will also have the opportunity to interact with the Indian diaspora, which is an important pillar of our partnership,' Modi added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Australia on the second leg of his three-nation tour during which he will hold talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and interact with the Indian diaspora.'Landed in Melbourne, Australia. This visit will add vigour to the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,' Modi said in a post on X soon after his arrival.'PM @narendramodi arrived in Melbourne to a warm and special welcome. PM will co-chair the 3rd Annual Summit with PM Anthony Albanese @AlboMP and engage with various stakeholders to further deepen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across all sectors of mutual interest,' Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.In his departure statement in New Delhi, Modi had said that his visit would strengthen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.'I shall, in my discussions with Prime Minister Albanese, take forward our relations in the areas of defence and security, trade and investments, education and mobility and people-to-people ties,' he had said.Modi arrived in Australia after concluding a three-day visit to Indonesia, where he held talks with President Prabowo Subianto, following which the two sides inked 14 agreements to boost cooperation in critical minerals, maritime security and other key sectors.In a special gesture of friendship, Modi was seen off by President Prabowo at the airport.In Indonesia, PM Modi, along with President Prabowo, also visited the majestic Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta, marking the inauguration of a joint conservation project for this UNESCO World Heritage Site. --