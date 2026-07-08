Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Meloni says she has cordial relations with Trump after he calls her...

Wed, 08 July 2026
Share:
14:42
image
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday (local time) said she has "cordial relations" with US President Donald Trump, following weeks of tensions between the two leaders, CNN reported.

Speaking to Italian reporters on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Turkey, Meloni made the remarks after a recent public spat with Trump, according to CNN.

The tensions followed Trump's claim that Meloni had "begged" him for a photograph during the G7 summit in Evian, France. Meloni rejected the allegation, and the episode prompted Italy's foreign minister to cancel a planned visit to the United States, CNN reported.

Meloni's comments came hours after Trump described her as a "nice person" during a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, while acknowledging that their relationship had recently deteriorated over Italy's refusal to support US military efforts against Iran.

"I think she's a nice person; actually, we've had a good week. We had a bad relationship. It became a little bad because she refused to help us again," Trump said, according to CNN.

"I think she's a nice person, actually. But I think she made a mistake," he added, referring to Italy's decision not to assist the United States in the conflict with Iran.

Trump said he did not put "heavy press" on Meloni to provide assistance, but admitted that Italy's refusal "soured" their relationship "a little bit." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump says ceasefire with Iran is 'over'
LIVE! Trump says ceasefire with Iran is 'over'

Ram temple employee who counted cash named prime accused
Ram temple employee who counted cash named prime accused

A preliminary report by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has identified Avinash Shukla as the prime accused in the alleged theft of devotees' offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, linking him to a suspected 40-day racket involving...

Mumbai: Reversing BEST bus hits vehicles, 1 pedestrian hurt
Mumbai: Reversing BEST bus hits vehicles, 1 pedestrian hurt

A 43-year-old pedestrian was injured and four vehicles were damaged when a reversing BEST electric bus went out of control in Mumbai's Bhandup area. The victim sustained minor leg injuries and was hospitalised. This incident follows a...

'Kargil Was Very, Very Fierce With Intense Combat'
'Kargil Was Very, Very Fierce With Intense Combat'

June-July 1999 saw some of the most bitterly fought battles in the Kargil War. Colonel Gaurav Chaturvedi looks back on those days -- and the extraordinary saga of the men he fought alongside.

No respite for Mumbaikars from rains, but 2 lakes overflow
No respite for Mumbaikars from rains, but 2 lakes overflow

Heavy rains and thunder returned to Mumbai, causing significant delays in local and long-distance train services, particularly affecting routes towards Gujarat and Pune. Two key reservoirs, Tulsi and Vihar lakes, have begun overflowing,...