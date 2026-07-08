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LIVE! Thousands of vehicles stranded at Jammu tunnel

Wed, 08 July 2026
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14:07
Representational image
Representational image
Thousands of passengers, including tourists, were stranded on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Wednesday after authorities stopped Jammu-bound vehicles near the Navyug tunnel in Kulgam district.

Though traffic authorities did not disclose the reason for the prolonged halt, traffic is usually stopped in the morning on the stretch to facilitate the movement of Amarnath yatra convoys.

In view of the stoppage, hundreds of vehicles remained lined up along the highway from the Navyug tunnel to Mir Bazar in Kulgam district.

"Efforts are being made to resolve the issue at the earliest and restore traffic on the highway," traffic authorities said. PTI

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