Key accused in Baruipur rape-murder case killed in police encounter

09:50

One of the key accused in the alleged rape and murder of a girl was killed in an encounter early on Wednesday after he tried to "escape from police custody" during a crime scene reconstruction exercise, a senior officer said.



The accused was taken to Suryapur in Baruipur on Tuesday night for reconstruction of the crime, he said.



According to the police officer, the accused allegedly snatched a firearm from a police personnel and attempted to flee.



He also allegedly fired at the police team, prompting the men in uniform to retaliate in self-defence, the officer said.



The accused sustained bullet injuries in the exchange of fire and was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the police said.



The accused was one of the prime suspects in the case and had been seen with the victim in CCTV footage before the alleged rape and murder of the girl, the officer said.



Further investigation into the incident is underway, he added. -- PTI