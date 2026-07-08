Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' may become state guest house

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The Delhi government is planning to convert the bungalow that served as Arvind Kejriwal's official residence during his tenure as the chief minister into a state guest house, official sources said on Tuesday.



According to a senior official, the proposal includes parking space, a waiting hall, and other amenities.



"The government is close to finalising a state guest house at bungalow no 6, which has been lying unoccupied as the former chief minister's residence," sources said.



Like other state guest houses, the bungalow no 6 at Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines, will be used to house travelling ministers and officials for a fee. The final approval to this proposal is yet to be given by higher authorities, they added.



At present, around 10 staff members are deployed to maintain the bungalow, including daily sweeping, cleaning and operating electrical appliances such as refrigerators and air conditioners.



In the past few months, the Delhi government has floated several options for repurposing the ex-CM's residence at Flagstaff Road, which came under intense scrutiny for its lavish renovation under Kejriwal's tenure. -- PTI