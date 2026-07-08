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Jyotirmath seer questions independence of SIT probing Ram temple theft

Wed, 08 July 2026
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Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of Jyotirmath on Wednesday questioned the credibility of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Ram temple donation theft and alleged that irregularities had occurred at multiple stages since the temple project began.

He also called for a complete overhaul of the temple's management.

Speaking to PTI Videos after arriving in Lucknow as part of his state-wide "Gau Pratishtha Dharmayuddh Yatra", the seer said the issue was not confined to a single instance of theft from a donation box.

"There have been irregularities ever since donations started coming to the temple. There were irregularities during land purchases, during construction and now in the handling of donations," he claimed.

Asserting that the temple administration should be entrusted to religious leaders, Avimukteshwaranand said only those who regard Lord Ram as the "Supreme Being" should be managing the shrine.

The seer also criticised the RSS, alleging that it does not regard Lord Ram as God, and questioned how people "holding such views" could manage the temple. -- PTI

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