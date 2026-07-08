Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

India's Qcom Mkt Up 40%, Dark Store Count Rises 48%

Wed, 08 July 2026
Share:
13:09
image
India's quick commerce (qcom) market is growing at 40 per cent year-on-year, with the combined dark store network of Blinkit, Instamart and Zepto expanding by nearly 48 per cent over the past year, according to a latest report by Equirus.

The report estimates the country's digital commerce market at around Rs 8 trillion in 2026, with qcom accounting for nearly Rs 1.08 trillion.

The combined dark store networks of the three leading platforms expanded to 5,026 locations in May 2026, up from 3,405 locations a year earlier, reflecting aggressive investments in last-mile delivery infrastructure. The report added that categories such as ice cream, beverages and face care have emerged as the strongest seasonal gainers.

Equirus, however, cautioned that near-term consumer de­mand could face pressure from adverse weather conditions. According to the report, prolonged weather-related food inflation could cap FMCG volume growth at 3-4 per cent, posing risks to rural consumption recovery.

The report also noted that India's retail inflation rose to 3.93 per cent in May 2026 from 3.48 per cent in April, driven by higher food prices and rising personal care costs.

While inflation remained within the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band, geopolitical developments affecting fuel and freight, along with weather-related supply disruptions, continue to warrant close monitoring, the report added.

Despite these headwinds, In­dia's retail sector remained resilient through FY26, supported by stable co­nsumption, digital-led channel expansion and healthy demand across food and grocery, apparel and quick-service restaurants.

The report highlighted that the consumer investment ecosystem remained active during June. The sector recorded 10 private equity deals and two venture capital transactions, with consumer private equity (PE) fundraising amounting to around Rs 12 billion during the month. The average deal size stood at nearly Rs 1 billion.

-- Udisha Srivastav, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mother of Baruipur rape-murder accused won't claim body
LIVE! Mother of Baruipur rape-murder accused won't claim body

Key accused in 11-yr-old's rape-murder in WB killed in encounter
Key accused in 11-yr-old's rape-murder in WB killed in encounter

An accused in the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in West Bengal's Baruipur was killed in an alleged police encounter. Prabhas Mondal, a prime suspect, reportedly tried to escape and fired at police during a crime scene...

'Kargil Was Very, Very Fierce With Intense Combat'
'Kargil Was Very, Very Fierce With Intense Combat'

June-July 1999 saw some of the most bitterly fought battles in the Kargil War. Colonel Gaurav Chaturvedi looks back on those days -- and the extraordinary saga of the men he fought alongside.

LeT terrorist killed in Shopian after 5 days of manhunt
LeT terrorist killed in Shopian after 5 days of manhunt

An anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district resulted in the killing of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist. Security forces had maintained a five-day cordon in the Meemandar area, leading to intermittent exchanges of...

July downpour brings down rainfall deficit as El Nino looms
July downpour brings down rainfall deficit as El Nino looms

The Centre has reviewed the monsoon situation, noting a reduced rainfall deficit and ongoing preparedness for the kharif season amidst El Nino concerns. A high-level meeting chaired by the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister...