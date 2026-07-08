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Indian Navy UAV crashes near Porbandar city; no casualties

Wed, 08 July 2026
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19:51
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Indian Navy crashed into an open field near Gujarat's Porbandar city on Wednesday afternoon shortly after taking off from the Naval Air Enclave, but no casualties were reported, officials said.

The UAV crash-landed in an open field at Dharampur village, around 6km from the coastal city in the Saurashtra region, Porbandar District Collector S D Dhanani said.

The cause of the crash was yet to be ascertained, he added.

"A UAV of the Indian Navy crash-landed near Dharampur village. No one was killed or injured in the incident. Navy personnel already reached the spot and started further investigation," Dhanani told reporters.

The officials said the UAV had taken off from the Naval Air Enclave in Porbandar before it went down in the nearby field.  -- PTI

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