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India renews contract with lobbying firm of Trump's close aide

Wed, 08 July 2026
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India has extended its lobbying contract with a firm headed by President Donald Trump's former top campaign spokesman and longtime communications adviser Jason Miller, according to filings made public under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

The contract between the Indian Embassy here and Miller's SHW Partners LLC was signed on April 24 this year and runs through April 23, 2027. It involves a monthly fee of USD 150,000, which amounts to an yearly outgo of USD 1.8 million.

Miller's firm was hired by the Indian Embassy last year days after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

SHW provides strategic counsel, tactical planning, and government relations assistance on policy matters before the US government, the US congress, state governments, academic institutions, think tanks, and any other relevant stakeholders as required.

A review of the outreach activities filed by SHW shows at least a dozen phone calls between Miller and the Trump Administration officials US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Susie Wiles, Trump's Chief of Staff from January 25 to February 2 this year.

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