IMD issues red alert for three Kerala districts, warns of extremely heavy rain

22:51

The IMD on Wednesday issued a red alert for three districts in Kerala, warning of extremely heavy rain, officials said.



The India meteorological department said a red alert had been issued for Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts, indicating the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20.4 cm.



An orange alert, indicating the possibility of very heavy rainfall between 11.5 cm and 20.4 cm, was issued for Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts for the day.



A yellow alert was issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam, indicating heavy rainfall between 6.5 cm and 11.5 cm for the day.



For Thursday, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.



The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority warned that the heavy rainfall could trigger landslides, mudslides, flash floods and waterlogging, particularly in hilly and low-lying areas. -- PTI