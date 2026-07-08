House collapses in Delhi, many feared trapped

17:38

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As heavy rains lashed Delhi, an under-construction house collapsed in northwest Delhi's Rohini on Wednesday evening, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Service, an official said.



The Delhi Fire Service officer said that so far, two people have been removed from the rubble, adding that a rescue operation is underway.



The incident was reported at 4.20 pm near an MCD school in Rohini Sector-16.



The fire department dispatched four rescue teams to the scene to assist with the operation.



Police, NDRF and other teams rushed to the spot, and the area has been cordoned off.