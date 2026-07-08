Garbage mound triggers building collapse in Pune after heavy rains; 7 rescued

20:22

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A three-storey building-cum-office of a private company collapsed after a huge mound of garbage crashed onto it at Moshi in Pune district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, officials said, adding that at least seven of 16 people trapped under the debris have been rescued alive till evening.



Efforts are underway to rescue at least eight to nine individuals who remain stuck.



At least 16 persons were trapped after the garbage mound collapsed onto the building at 1:45 pm following heavy rains in the Pimpri Chinchwad area, a senior official had said.



"So far, seven people have been rescued from the debris, and efforts to rescue the remaining persons are underway," said Bhosari MIDC police station officer.



He said the injured survivors have been shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment.



The incident occurred at Moshi, where the building was being used as an administrative office of a private company processing waste at the site on behalf of the civic body. -- PTI