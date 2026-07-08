'Fury of nature': Maha govt on landslide on Mumbai-Pune Missing Link

09:07

Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai on Tuesday said the state government was trying to find out the reason that led to a landslide on the Missing Link project on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.



In the legislative council, opposition members raised questions over the newly-built Missing Link that had to be shut due to the landslide.



The Missing Link project reduced the travel time between Mumbai and Pune by 20 to 30 minutes as it bypassed the steep, accident-prone Khandala Ghat. It was inaugurated on May 1.



Desai dubbed the landslide at the Missing Link as a result of "fury of the nature".



He said over a month's rainfall occurred in the last eight days. The quantum of rain was four times more than the normal.



"The government is fact finding with experts. The government will present the facts before the House," Desai said.



Traffic on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's 'Missing Link' bypass section resumed on Monday night after remaining shut for more than 18 hours following a landslide triggered by overnight heavy rains, officials said.



The Mumbai-bound carriageway had been closed after a landslide near the exit of Tunnel 2, the longest tunnel on the Missing Link -- that cuts through the Sahyadri mountains -- at around 4 am on Monday. -- PTI