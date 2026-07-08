DRDO conducts successful flight test of Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket

22:24

Flight-test of Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket being conducted in Chandipur/PIB





The rocket was tested for a user-defined minimum range of 60 kms.



According to the ministry of defence, demonstrating all in-flight manoeuvres as planned, the LRGR impacted on the target with textbook precision exactly following the predicted trajectory. All the deployed range instruments tracked the flight throughout its trajectory.



The Pinaka LRGR rocket is designed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment in association with the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, with support from Defence Research and Development Laboratory and the Research Centre Imarat. -- ANI

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday conducted a successful flight-test of Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR) at the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur.