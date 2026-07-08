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Counter fake narratives fiercely: CEC to poll officials

Wed, 08 July 2026
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Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday cautioned poll officials over the rising tide of false narratives on social media, urging them to proactively counter the spread of misinformation.

Addressing the officials, he emphasised that passive monitoring is no longer enough.

He stated that administrative teams must engage swiftly to neutralise fake news before it distorts public perception.

Defending the integrity of the democratic process, Kumar pointed to the record-breaking voter turnouts in recent assembly elections as a definitive counter-narrative to critics.

He noted that the historic levels of public participation serve as concrete proof of the deep trust Indian electors place in the country's electoral framework.

The Election Commission is expected to scale up its digital fact-checking and communication cells to handle narrative challenges ahead of upcoming electoral cycles. -- PTI

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