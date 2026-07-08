Congress leader detained by Chhattisgarh EOW in coal levy 'scam'

22:08

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Congress leader Ramgopal Agrawal was detained by the Chhattisgarh's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Wednesday for questioning in the alleged coal levy scam, officials said.



He will also be interrogated in connection with the liquor and rice custom milling-linked cases, they said.



All these alleged scams, which came to light during the previous Congress regime in the state when Agrawal was the treasurer of the state Congress, are also being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).



Agrawal was not available for investigation for a considerable period and a permanent warrant had been issued against him by a special court under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the EOW said in a statement.



He was being questioned on the basis of evidence that emerged during the investigation, including documents, digital evidence, a seized diary and other material, it said.



The diary, seized from coal levy scam accused Suryakant Tiwari, contained entries of payments of crores of rupees made in the name of "Congress Bhavan", the EOW claimed, adding that as per the probe, Agrawal received the money at the Congress office. -- PTI