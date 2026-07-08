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Badrinath donation row: FIR against suspended staffer

Wed, 08 July 2026
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19:23
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A suspended employee of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee was booked in connection with alleged irregularities in the handling of donations at the Badrinath temple, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday describing it as a sin akin to 'cow slaughter'.

The FIR was lodged late Tuesday night against Pramod Nautiyal, who served as the Personal Assistant to the BKTC chairman, police said.

The action came hours after a BKTC's four-member inquiry committee found the allegations of irregularities in donation management against Nautiyal to be prima facie true.

The BKTC is a statutory body which manages the Badrinath temple and other shrines in Uttarakhand.

The chief minister said, "This is a sin akin to cow slaughter. It is a heinous crime, just like killing one's own parents. It is unforgivable, and the law will take its course."

Police said the FIR has been registered against Nautiyal under Section 306 (theft by an employee of their employer's property) and Section 316(5) (criminal breach of trust by specific trustees) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

On Tuesday, following the chief minister's directives, the Uttarakhand government also constituted its own three-member probe committee headed by Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop.

An order issued by the state's Tourism Secretary, Dhiraj Singh Garbyal, said a high-level committee will conduct a detailed investigation into alleged irregularities concerning donations and offerings received at the temple and submit a report within 15 days.

Speaking to the media in Haridwar, the chief minister said a committee has been constituted to investigate the incident, and police have filed a report.

Regarding changes in the temple's management, the chief minister said the high-level enquiry committee has been asked to suggest ways to streamline operations.

Following allegations of theft regarding offerings at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party launched an attack after similar allegations surfaced at the Badrinath Dham shrine.

Ganesh Godiyal, the president of the state Congress party, demanded a judicial inquiry or a probe by a joint committee of the Legislative Assembly into the entire matter.

He said, "Just as the faith of crores of Sanatan Dharma devotees was hurt regarding the Ram Mandir, serious allegations have now surfaced concerning Badrinath Dham as well. Serious charges -- such as theft within the temple and alleged irregularities involving precious gems, jewellery, and offerings -- have been levelled against individuals appointed by the ruling establishment."

Godiyal said, "I demand that a judicial inquiry be conducted into the entire matter, or that a joint committee of the Legislative Assembly investigate it." -- PTI

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