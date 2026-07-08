Actor Rajesh Sharma hospitalised after suspected insect bite during film shoot

23:59

Actor Rajesh Sharma/ANI Photo

Actor Rajesh Sharma has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after a suspected insect bite during the shooting of a film starring Prabhas in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City, his family said on Wednesday.



According to a statement issued by actor Sudipa Chatterjee on behalf of Sharma's family, the actor was interacting with local technicians in a densely vegetated area after the shoot when he felt what appeared to be an insect bite.



As the discomfort initially seemed minor, Sharma did not seek immediate medical attention. However, about six hours later, he developed severe pain in his right leg and his condition began to worsen, the statement said.



Despite the symptoms, Sharma boarded a flight to Kolkata, during which he developed a high fever. He was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Dhakuria the following day, Tuesday, and remains under close medical supervision, it said.



The family said the actor is suffering from high fever, breathlessness and a rapidly spreading infection in his right leg. The infection has reportedly spread from his toes to his knee, with large blisters forming over the affected area. -- PTI