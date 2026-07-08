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16 trapped after garbage mound falls on building in Pune

Wed, 08 July 2026
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File pic
At least 16 persons are feared trapped after a huge mound of garbage crashed onto a three-storey building, causing it to collapse, following heavy rains in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune district on Wednesday, a senior official said.

The incident occurred at Moshi, where the building was being used as an administrative office of a private company processing waste at the site on behalf of the civic body, he said.

"The administrative building was situated next to a mountain-like pile of legacy waste. Prima facie, it appears that due to heavy rains, the waste mound became loose and collapsed on top of the building," said Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi.

He said as many as 16 employees of the private company are believed to be inside the building.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force, fire brigade and ambulances have reached the spot and a rescue operation is underway, he said. PTI

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