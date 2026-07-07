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Woman abducted from outside court in J-K's Samba; assailants open fire

Tue, 07 July 2026
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Unidentified persons allegedly abducted a 20-year-old woman after reportedly opening fire at a parked car outside a court complex in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Tuesday, triggering a manhunt to trace the accused, officials said.

Zalufa, a resident of Chak Gaja Dhar Sherpur in Kathua, had come to the court with her relatives in connection with a case. 

The family had parked their private car outside the court complex in Samba town, officials said.

According to the family, the assailants arrived in a vehicle and allegedly fired several gunshots at their car to intimidate them before abducting Zalufa after. 

The gunfire caused extensive damage to the vehicle, with one of its tyres blown out and both the front and rear windscreens shattered, they said. 

A police team from the local police station rushed to the scene and began investigation, officials said, adding that efforts are on to rescue the abducted women, identify the culprits and bring them to the book. -- PTI

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