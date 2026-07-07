15:08



"I would like to watch Satluj, @prasoonjoshi_

How come @kunalkamra88 and @RGVzoomin, both want us to see it?

How come few(not all) commentators who are supporting the Modi government and the anti-government forces are on same page demanding release of the film?

Are we missing something in this debate?

The issue of 'vanishing people' of Punjab is one of the most sensitive truths of last fifty years of contemporary India.

But, why is this film releasing when assembly elections are few months away?

Timing?

Who is interested, right now, in reviving the sentiments of Punjabi identity as expressed by Khalistani separatists in early 90s?

The film is possibly showing how brutal were the Congress governments at the centre and in Punjab in crushing the separatist movement.

Are 127 cuts suggested by the @CBFC_Bharat aims to protect Indian security apparatus?

@Akali_Dal_ ,@INCIndia, @AamAadmiParty and @BJP4India are in the race for power in Punjab.

Which party will benefit out of Satluj and who will be hit hard if it's released?

What about the people of Punjab?

How will they react to the film if it's released with or without cuts?

The Satluj debate is complex."

Senior journalist Sheela Bhatt tweets on Sutlej: