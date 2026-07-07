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US voices concern over China's intercontinental range missile test

Tue, 07 July 2026
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08:57
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The US has voiced concern over China's test launch of a nuclear-capable missile and assured its allies of being steadfast in its defence commitments to them.

The US also urged China to engage in meaningful arms control discussions and notify the intercontinental-range ballistic missile and space launches in line with the commitments made by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council -- China being one of them.

China on Monday successfully test-fired a long-range strategic missile with a dummy warhead from one of its nuclear-powered submarines in the Pacific Ocean.

"The United States monitored China's test launch from a submarine of an unarmed intercontinental-range ballistic missile, which landed in the southern Pacific Ocean," Tommy Pigott, spokesperson, US Department of State, said in a statement.

He said that at a time when the United States is working harder than ever to prevent nuclear proliferation, China is doing the opposite.

"Beijing's rapid and opaque nuclear weapons buildup is of great concern to the region and the world," Pigott said.

"We continue to urge China to engage in meaningful arms control discussions and commit to a regularized notification arrangement for all intercontinental-range ballistic missile and space launches consistent with commitments made by all other P5 members," he said.

"The United States remains steadfast in our defense commitments to our allies and partners," the spokesman added.

China said the test launch is a routine arrangement of the annual training of the PLA Navy.

The PLA Navy said it had already notified relevant countries about the test launch of the long-range strategic missile in advance.

The test launch complies with international law and international practice, and is not directed at any specific country or target, the Navy said, without identifying the missile and its range.  -- PTI

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