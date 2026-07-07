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Ukrainian woman arrested near Nepal border for illegally residing in India

Tue, 07 July 2026
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A Ukrainian woman was jointly arrested by SSB personnel and police in Bihar's East Champaran district for allegedly overstaying in India after the expiry of her visa and attempting to cross into Nepal illegally, officials said on Tuesday.

An official complaint has been lodged against the woman at Harpur police station near the Indo-Nepal border, they said.

The woman has been identified as Oksana Shevtsova, police said.

According to Motihari police, the woman was picked up by the SSB and district police in a joint operation near Sainik Road while she was allegedly attempting to cross into Nepal illegally through Harpur.

In a written complaint to Harpur SHO, SSB sub-inspector Narayan Sidhu said the woman was intercepted near the Harpur border around 6.30 pm on Monday during a routine patrol.

During questioning, she allegedly failed to produce valid travel documents proving her lawful stay in India. She later showed electronic copies of her passport and visa on her mobile phone, which, upon examination, were found to have expired in 2022.

A mobile phone, an earbud and Indian currency worth Rs 7,330 were recovered from her possession.

Further investigation is underway, officials said. -- PTI

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