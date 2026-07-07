Siya, Chetan 'married secretly' before fiance's murder

18:01

Police investigating the murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal suspect his fiancee Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary, both accused in the case, had married secretly a few months before the crime, and a probe was underway to verify this, officials said on Tuesday.



Goyal (20) and Chaudhary (22) are accused of pushing 25-year-old Agarwal to his death from a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18. Agarwal and Goyal were set to marry in November this year.



"Analysis of chats exchanged between Siya and Chetan indicates that they had secretly married. There are unconfirmed reports also about their marriage. We are verifying this claim and also checking whether the marriage was legally registered," a senior official from the Pune Rural Police said.



Investigators are examining digital evidence recovered from the accused, including mobile phone data and chat records, as part of the ongoing probe into the alleged conspiracy behind Agarwal's murder.



According to the police, Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly conspired to eliminate Agarwal as he was turning out to be an obstacle in their relationship.



Investigators claim the duo had planned the murder meticulously and rehearsed the act before allegedly executing it.



Both the accused are currently in judicial custody. -- PTI