Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Rupee rises 47 paise to close at 94.96 against US dollar

Tue, 07 July 2026
Share:
21:25
image
The rupee appreciated 47 paise to close at 94.96 against the US dollar on Tuesday, on improved global risk sentiments as higher traffic flows through the Strait of Hormuz reduced supply uncertainties.

Forex traders said market sentiment was also buoyed after Saudi Arabia slashed August crude oil prices for Asia by USD 11 per barrel.

Moreover, softness in Brent oil prices will ease inflationary pressures for India, the world's third-largest oil importer, market analysts said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.33 and traded in the range of 94.93-95.37 in intraday trade. At the end of Tuesday's trading session, the rupee was quoted at 94.96, higher by 47 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee depreciated 25 paise to close at 95.43 against the US dollar. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 4-member panel begins probe into Badrinath donation row
LIVE! 4-member panel begins probe into Badrinath donation row

3rd T20I: England vs India: India win toss, to bowl vs England
3rd T20I: England vs India: India win toss, to bowl vs England

HC upholds death for 38 IM men in Ahmedabad blasts case
HC upholds death for 38 IM men in Ahmedabad blasts case

The Gujarat High Court has upheld the death sentences for 38 Indian Mujahideen operatives and life imprisonment for 11 others involved in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts, which killed 56 people. The court also directed the state...

India to supply BrahMos, Astra missiles to Indonesia
India to supply BrahMos, Astra missiles to Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto have significantly advanced the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, securing crucial agreements on defence, critical minerals, and maritime security,...

Wayanad landslide: Contractor blames heavy rain for tragedy
Wayanad landslide: Contractor blames heavy rain for tragedy

Dilip Buildcon Ltd, the contractor for the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi road tunnel project in Wayanad, attributed a recent fatal landslide to exceptionally heavy rainfall. The company stated that the project adheres to all safety and...