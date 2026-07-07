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Ram Temple Trust clarifies Rai, Mishra not members

Tue, 07 July 2026
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The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said on Tuesday that former General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra are no longer members of the trust, putting to rest any speculation regarding their status.

The Trust is likely to decide at its next meeting on July 22 whether to make Krishna Mohan, a retired Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer, the permanent replacement for Champat Rai.

"As of now, Krishna Mohan has been appointed as the interim General Secretary by the Trust, but the Trust may later decide to make this appointment permanent," Giri told PTI.

He emphasised that the trust members are likely to consider Krishna Mohan's appointment and suitable replacements for the vacant positions during the meeting on July 22.

He also clarified that Rai and Mishra ceased to be part of the trust after their resignations were accepted at its meeting on Monday, dismissing assertions that they had only stepped down from their posts but continued as trustees.

Giri also confirmed to PTI that the trust has decided to remove Gopal Nagarakatte, also known as Gopal Rao, from the list of specially invited members of the trust following the resignations of Rai and Mishra.

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