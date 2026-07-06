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Ram Temple theft accused splurged Rs 19L on friends, family

Tue, 07 July 2026
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A view of Ram Temple in Ayodhya./File image
A view of Ram Temple in Ayodhya./File image
Avinash Shukla, one of the accused in the Ram temple donation embezzlement case, allegedly admitted during interrogation that he spent Rs 19 lakh on his friends and family members, police sources said on Monday.

Shukla allegedly told the investigators that he gave around Rs 6 lakh for the wedding celebrations of one of his brothers and Rs 5 lakh to another brother, sources said.

Police also found that he purchased a car worth about Rs 3.5 lakh, which has already been recovered.

Sources claimed that Avinash transferred around Rs 2.5 lakh to a friend and also gifted the same person an expensive mobile phone.

The investigation revealed that smaller amounts were also distributed to several individuals, police said.

The police questioned two of Avinash's brothers and seized documents related to the investigation.

Officials are examining land purchased in 2024 in the name of his brother Abhishek Shukla and scrutinising bank accounts that allegedly received transferred funds. -- PTI

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